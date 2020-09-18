UrduPoint.com
US Efforts To Build Coalition Against China Threaten Global Stability - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:36 PM

Russia's ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov in an interview to Nikkei news agency denounced American attempts to build a multinational coalition to counter China as counterproductive and pledged that Russia will not be part of it

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia's ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov in an interview to Nikkei news agency denounced American attempts to build a multinational coalition to counter China as counterproductive and pledged that Russia will not be part of it.

"Unfortunately, Washington promotes anti-Chinese sentiments and its relations with regional countries are based on their support to such an approach," the agency quoted Antonov as saying. "Russia, for its part, will never participate in coalitions against third countries, including China.

"

He added that such US efforts threaten global security and stability.

The United States boosts security cooperation with Japan, India and Australia, including conducting joint military exercises, under the so-called� "free and open Indo-Pacific" strategy, he said.

According to Nikkei, Antonov argued that contrary to its name, the project is "nontransparent and noninclusive." He called it "closed to a lot of countries and even whole regions if we talk about the Indian Ocean countries."

