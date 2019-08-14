UrduPoint.com
US Efforts To Curb Migrant Flows From Central America Show 'Progress' - DHS Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The United States' efforts to curb the flow of migrants from Central America have shown progress, US Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said on Wednesday.

"We are making progress with our strategy," McAleenan said in an interview on Fox news. "We have seen a reduction in flows; 43 percent reduction in crossing since May. We're hoping to continue that progress in August."

McAleenan pointed out that Mexico's increased enforcement on its southern border as well as other measures that country has undertaken, have contributed to the reduction of the number of migrants.

The DHS secretary said he will return to Central America next week to build on the progress already made and further address curbing migration as a regional effort.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February.

The Trump administration has implemented various policies to stem the flow of migration such as the Remain in Mexico plan, which appears to have contributed to the decline of apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the US-Mexico border.

