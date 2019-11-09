US Efforts to Probe Hunter Biden Damaged Bilateral Ties With Ukraine - Vindman Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The US-Ukrainian relationship had been irreversibly damaged and undercut by Washington's efforts to press Kiev into investigating former President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, National Security Council Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman said in House impeachment testimony that was released on Friday.

"I perceive that that our relationship is damaged. I think as this process wears on, I think the relationship will continue to be damaged and undercut." Vindman told the House Intelligence Committee in the transcript of his closed-door impeachment testimony.

Vindman said the US-Ukraine bilateral relationship had been significantly weakened by the moves that had been attempted to get the Kiev government to cooperate in an inquiry into Joe Biden's son Hunter's business activities in the country.

"It undercuts US resolve to support Ukraine and certainly puts a question into their mind whether they in fact have US support," he said in his testimony.

The House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearings in the Trump impeachment inquiry next week.