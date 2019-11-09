UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Efforts To Probe Hunter Biden Damaged Bilateral Ties With Ukraine - Vindman Testimony

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

US Efforts to Probe Hunter Biden Damaged Bilateral Ties With Ukraine - Vindman Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The US-Ukrainian relationship had been irreversibly damaged and undercut by Washington's efforts to press Kiev into investigating former President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, National Security Council Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman said in House impeachment testimony that was released on Friday.

"I perceive that that our relationship is damaged. I think as this process wears on, I think the relationship will continue to be damaged and undercut." Vindman told the House Intelligence Committee in the transcript of his closed-door impeachment testimony.

Vindman said the US-Ukraine bilateral relationship had been significantly weakened by the moves that had been attempted to get the Kiev government to cooperate in an inquiry into Joe Biden's son Hunter's business activities in the country.

"It undercuts US resolve to support Ukraine and certainly puts a question into their mind whether they in fact have US support," he said in his testimony.

The House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearings in the Trump impeachment inquiry next week.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Washington Trump Kiev Government

Recent Stories

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

2 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

3 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

3 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

3 hours ago

Govt not to do politics on Nawaz Sharif's health: ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.