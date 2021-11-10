UrduPoint.com

US, Egypt Underscore Importance Of Libyan Elections, Foreign Troops Removal - Statement

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:50 AM

US, Egypt Underscore Importance of Libyan Elections, Foreign Troops Removal - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The United States and Egypt issued a joint statement in which they underscored the importance of the upcoming elections in Libya and supported the action plan for foreign troops removal from that country.

"The United States and Egypt stressed the importance of holding elections in Libya on December 24, and backed the action plan of the Libyan (5+5) Joint Military Commission for the removal of all foreign forces, fighters, and mercenaries," the statement said on Tuesday.

The US and Egyptian officials also discussed the situation in Sudan as well as regional conflicts, including the humanitarian crises in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, the statement said.

Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011, when its leader Muammar Gadaffi was ousted and murdered by US- and Eu-supported Islamic extremists. In March 2021, Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) was formed as part of the international mediation effort to stop the strife between the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army. The GNU will be in charge until the general election.

Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for December 24, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva in February.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Syria Egypt Yemen Geneva United States Sudan Lebanon Libya February March December All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

3 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

3 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

4 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

3 hours ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.