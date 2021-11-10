US, Egypt Underscore Importance of Libyan Elections, Foreign Troops Removal - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The United States and Egypt issued a joint statement in which they underscored the importance of the upcoming elections in Libya and supported the action plan for foreign troops removal from that country.

"The United States and Egypt stressed the importance of holding elections in Libya on December 24, and backed the action plan of the Libyan (5+5) Joint Military Commission for the removal of all foreign forces, fighters, and mercenaries," the statement said on Tuesday.

The US and Egyptian officials also discussed the situation in Sudan as well as regional conflicts, including the humanitarian crises in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, the statement said.

Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011, when its leader Muammar Gadaffi was ousted and murdered by US- and Eu-supported Islamic extremists. In March 2021, Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) was formed as part of the international mediation effort to stop the strife between the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army. The GNU will be in charge until the general election.

Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for December 24, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva in February.