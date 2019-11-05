UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Egyptian Presidents Discuss Preparations For Nile Dam Negotiations - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and US leader Donald Trump discussed preparations for negotiations on the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River, the spokesperson for the Egyptian presidential administration said.

"The US president has confirmed that he was interested in the success of the trilateral negotiations on the Renaissance dam," the spokesman said as quoted by the MENA news agency.

The source stressed that Trump also assured his Egyptian counterpart that he intended to personally receive the foreign ministers of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia in his office in the White House before the start of trilateral negotiations.

President Sisi, in turn, expressed confidence that the talks under the auspices of the United States would lead to success in finding solutions to the disputed dam.

"These negotiations will help to find a compromise that takes into account the rights of everyone on the basis of international legitimacy," Egyptian leader wrote on Facebook.

Since 2012, Ethiopia has been building what would become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant when completed. Experts believe that when the GERD is launched, it will inevitably lead to water shortages in downstream-located Sudan and Egypt. The three states have held over a dozen talks since the start of the construction, but the disagreements persist.

The controversy spiked last week after media misquoted Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as declaring his country's readiness to wage war, if needed, to defend its right for the GERD construction.

On October 24, Sisi and Ethiopia's Ahmed agreed to resume negotiations, in particular by resuming "the operation of the independent technical negotiating commission in a more open and positive format." The agreement was reached at the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in Sochi.

