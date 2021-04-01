US Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Begins Flight Ops in Eastern Mediterranean - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The US aircraft carrier Eisenhower (IKE) strike group began launching aircraft in support of the anti-terror Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) in Iraq and Syria from positions in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Department of Defense said on Wednesday.

"IKE's operation in the Mediterranean Sea demonstrates the capability of the US Navy to support OIR from multiple theaters, highlighting the mobility, flexibility, and power projection capability of the US Navy's carrier strike groups," the Department of Defense said in a press release.

In addition to launching airstrikes, the carrier strike group can provide ballistic missile defense as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, the release added.

The aircraft carrier is backed by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser Monterey and four Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers: Mitscher, Laboon, Mahan and Thomas-Hudner, according to the release.