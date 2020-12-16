UrduPoint.com
US, El Salvador Finalize Asylum Cooperation Agreement - US Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:28 PM

The United States and El Salvador have reached implementation accords for the Asylum Cooperation Agreement (ACA) to control irregular migration, the US embassy in El Salvador said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The United States and El Salvador have reached implementation accords for the Asylum Cooperation Agreement (ACA) to control irregular migration, the US embassy in El Salvador said.

"On December 15, 2020, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the US and El Salvador have concluded the implementation accords for the Asylum Cooperative Agreement (ACA) signed in September 2019," the US embassy said on its website on Tuesday.

On the basis of this mechanism, some groups of migrants who request asylum or similar humanitarian protection at the US border will be transferred to El Salvador to seek protection in the Central American country.

According to US Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf, the implementation of the ACA is a fundamental step to establish a regional approach to migration and to protect those migrants who become victims of persecution.

The agreement will allow migrants to seek protection in the region by facilitating collaboration between the US and host countries.

The DHS has reported that the US is going through humanitarian and security crisis at the southwestern boarder amid the highest levels of irregular migration. In 2019, over 72 percent of migrants detained at the US southwest border were from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

To confront irregular migration the US reached agreements with the three countries to improve security and asylum capabilities throughout the region. It will contribute to developing safety in Central America, so that people can feel confident in their home countries without making dangerous transfers across the US border.

