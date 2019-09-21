US, El Salvador Sign New Security Migration Cooperation Agreement - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The United States and El Salvador have signed a new bilateral cooperation agreement on security and migration issues, the US Embassy in San Salvador announced in a press release on Friday.

"United States Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan and El Salvador Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco... are signing an agreement on bilateral cooperation regarding protection requests," the release stated.

Both governments were committed to addressing migration in a cooperative and humane manner to boost the prosperity and security of the region, the release said.

"This agreement is part of an integrated strategy to combat organized crime, strengthen border security and reduce illegal trafficking and human trafficking, as well as forced migration," the release said.

The US government remained committed to seeking improved security cooperation, legal employment opportunities for immigrants and boosting investment and economic growth in El Salvador, the release added.