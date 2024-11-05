Open Menu

US Election Commences With Early Results From Hampshire

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 04:18 PM

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) Voting for the US presidential election has commenced, with early results already emerging from New Hampshire, marking the official start of Election Day.

The first vote was cast in the small town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, known for its tradition of beginning voting just after midnight.

DONALD TRUMP Vs KAMALA HARRIS

According to reports, only six voters are registered in this town, with three votes each going to Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, resulting in an equal split.

Historically, Dixville Notch has opened its polls before all other states since 1960, establishing it as an Election Day ritual. In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden secured all five votes from this town, while Trump did not receive any.

US ELECTION 2024-28

The US presidential election is formally underway today, though Election Day voting has already started in some areas.

Due to six different time zones across the country, polling times vary by state, with staggered opening and closing hours.

US ELECTION AND VOTES

Meanwhile, over 70 million Americans have already participated in early and mail-in voting, and reflected a high level of pre-Election Day engagement.

This year’s election is expected to be closely contested between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Seven swing states are likely to play a decisive role in determining the outcome.

To win the presidency, a candidate must secure a minimum of 270 out of 538 electoral votes.

