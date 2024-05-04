US election disinformation targets non-citizen voting

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Illegal immigration on the US southern border is a top talking point among Republican politicians, but some are taking it a step further by promoting disinformation about non-citizens voting in the presidential election.

With the election possibly to be decided by several thousand votes in battleground states, social media has filled up with allegations that foreigners are entering the country to swing the poll in favor of President Joe Biden.

AFP has extensively debunked those claims in both English and Spanish, explaining that non-citizens cannot vote in Federal elections -- and that safeguards such as double verification prevent them from registering to do so.

But former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump recently shared a video on his Truth Social platform that claims Democrats are encouraging migrants to come to the country to sway the contest in favor of the Democratic incumbent.

X owner Elon Musk amplified the clip, gathering hundreds of thousands of additional interactions.

Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has added to the false narrative, warning that Democrats "are going to steal the election with illegal votes."

"This is why there has been a large number of voter registrations in key states with (Social Security numbers), migrants can get a SSN without citizenship," she said April 16 on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is why the Biden admin is keeping the border open."

A study from the nonprofit Brennan Center found votes suspected -- but not proven -- to have been cast by non-citizens in 2016 represented 0.0001 percent of ballots.

Data reported by the Congressional Research Service show approximately 3.2 million non-immigrant residents living in the United States in 2019.

The nonpartisan government agency also estimates that in 2022, there were up to 11.4 million unauthorized individuals and 12.9 million legal permanent residents in the country.

Even though it is already illegal for those groups to join the roughly 161 million Americans registered to vote in federal elections, Trump and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson recently floated another law aimed at non-citizens casting ballots.

"We cannot wait for widespread fraud to occur," Johnson said at a mid-April news conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida -- historically an election swing state.

"Especially when the threat of fraud is growing with every single illegal immigrant that crosses that border."