US Election Judge Supervisor Who Had COVID-19 Dies - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) An election judge supervisor, who worked at a US polling station on Election Day despite having tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has died, raising concerns about the safety of those who voted there, CBS reported.

The supervisor was posted at the Blanchette Park Memorial Hall in St. Charles, northwest of the city of St.

Louis, where nearly 2,000 people voted on Election Day. He had been advised to quarantine for 14 days, but did not do so and continued working, the report said on Thursday citing a local tv affiliate.

The authorities have informed St. Charles County that the supervisor has died, although a cause of death has not been given at this time, spokeswoman Mary Enger was quoted by the report as saying.

Enger added that the supervisor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 30.

