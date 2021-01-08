US Election Laws Must Be Reformed To Increase Confidence - Trump
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) President Donald Trump said US election laws must be reformed to increase confidence.
"I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections," Trump said in a pre-recorded video on Thursday.