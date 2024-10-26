US election pollsters in hot-seat after recent misses

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The US political world was stunned in 2016 when Donald Trump won despite pre-election polls showing him behind, and in 2020 Joe Biden's winning margin wound up slimmer than polling suggested.

Have pollsters learned enough from their mistakes to be more accurate this year?

With just days to go, Democrat Kamala Harris and Trump seem locked neck-and-neck. But if polls are once again underestimating the Republican vote, the ex-president could well be ahead.

The heart of the problem hasn't changed since Trump's dramatic 2016 upset, experts say, with a chunk of his electorate refusing to respond to polls.

"We haven't found a silver bullet," Courtney Kennedy, vice president of methods and innovation at the Pew Research Center, told AFP.

In the meantime, each polling firm is taking its own steps to try and rectify the issue.