US Election Results May Not Be Clear Until Morning or Later - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that it may take until morning or even longer for the outcome of the US presidential election to transpire.

"We can know the results as early as tomorrow morning, but it may take a little longer," Biden said in a speech.

He expressed certainty in his victory. "Keep the faith, guys. We are going to win this," Biden told his supporters.

According to Fox New projections, Biden maintains a lead over Republican incumbent Donald Trump in electoral vote - 237 to 213 out of 270 needed to win the White House.