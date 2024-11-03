US election rivals race to photo finish

Detroit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Kamala Harris and Donald Trump began a frantic last push across US swing states Sunday, with less than 48 hours of campaigning left to secure a decisive edge in a bitterly fought and historically close presidential election.

Over 75 million people have cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday's climax and the race is down to the wire -- with more states functionally tied in polls at this point than in any comparable election.

The closeness of the race is all the more remarkable given its dramatic twists -- including an assassination bid and Harris's stunning late entrance -- and the fact that the candidates could hardly be further apart in their campaign styles and visions for the future.