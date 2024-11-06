Open Menu

US Election: Trump, Harris Hope For Victory As Voting Process Underway

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 06, 2024 | 11:23 AM

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2024) voting process for the US presidential election has reached its final stages, with polling completed in several states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio, Virginia and Carolina.

Vote counting and result announcements are underway while voting continues in some states.

The reports said that Trump has secured key states like North Carolina and Georgia, which is considered a significant development in his favor. Analysts believe that North Carolina’s results could impact the overall outcome.

On the other hand, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has won Virginia, a state that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won in 2020.

According to a Reuters report, Trump holds a lead in Indiana and Kentucky, although counting is still ongoing. In Kentucky, 21% of the votes have been counted, with Kamala Harris leading with 209,745 votes (54.1%), while Donald Trump has 172,720 votes (44.4%).

The BBC reports that 60% of the votes in Indiana have been counted, with Kamala Harris leading at 49.7% and Trump close behind at 48.6%. Trump previously defeated Joe Biden in Indiana in 2020 by a 7% margin and Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a 19% margin.

In Georgia, with 3% of votes counted, Trump currently leads with 91,381 votes (51%) compared to Kamala Harris’s 87,032 votes (48.

5%).

According to the Associated Press, the current results show former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump with 248 electoral votes, while Democratic candidate Kamala Harris trails with 216 electoral votes.

In Senate races, Republicans are also leading with 51 seats compared to the Democrats’ 43 seats. In the House of Representatives elections, Republicans hold a clear lead with 179 seats, while Democrats have 152 seats.

For the governor races, the Republicans have a lead in 25 states while Democrats lead in 22 states.

In a small town in New Hampshire, the voting process traditionally begins late at night, with the result being the first to be announced.

In the small town of Dixville Notch, there are only six voters, with three votes going to Kamala Harris and three to Donald Trump.

In the 2020 election, all five votes went to Joe Biden, but with six voters this time, Trump tied the result at three votes each.

Voting started at local times across the US, although more than 70 million voters had already cast their ballots through early polling and mail-in voting.

This result from Dixville Notch has set the tone for the country, indicating a tight race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris nationwide.

To become the U.S. President, a candidate must secure at least 270 out of the 538 electoral votes.

