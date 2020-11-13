UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Election Uncertainty Has No Impact On UNSC Operations - Russia's Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

US Election Uncertainty Has No Impact on UNSC Operations - Russia's Envoy to UN

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The uncertainty over the results of the US presidential election has no impact on the operation of the United Nations Security Council, although many Europeans expect the victory of Joe Biden, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

The official result of the November 3 election has not been revealed yet. Major US media outlets have declared Democratic candidate Biden the winner. However, Incumbent President Donald Trump is reluctant to concede and has already filed legal challenges, accusing his opponents of stealing votes.

"This has no influence on the UNSC operation. We are doing our business just like we used to," Nebenzia noted.

According to the Russian diplomat, not only US citizens are waiting for the results of the vote to be announced.

"You see what a desperate fighting is going on. Some people, many Europeans for instance, put stakes on the other side, as for them Trump has turned out to be a person who they believe destroys the strong transatlantic link, and they are certainly waiting for changes," Nebenzia added.

It is hard to predict the influence of the results of the vote on Europe's relations with the US.

"We prefer not to talk about it, due to our bitter experience. Although colleagues kept asking me who would be the winner, I said I knew it but I would not tell," Nebenzia recalled.

If a Democratic administration takes over, it will appoint a new envoy to the UN, the Russian official added, praising the good "business and friendly" relations with current US ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Business Russia Europe Vote Trump November Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 37 more deaths due to Covid-19 in ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council holds “condolence meeting i ..

5 minutes ago

Citizen martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian Ar ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for ..

23 minutes ago

Disunity harmful for Kashmir cause: AJK president

28 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 13, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.