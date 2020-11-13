NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The uncertainty over the results of the US presidential election has no impact on the operation of the United Nations Security Council, although many Europeans expect the victory of Joe Biden, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

The official result of the November 3 election has not been revealed yet. Major US media outlets have declared Democratic candidate Biden the winner. However, Incumbent President Donald Trump is reluctant to concede and has already filed legal challenges, accusing his opponents of stealing votes.

"This has no influence on the UNSC operation. We are doing our business just like we used to," Nebenzia noted.

According to the Russian diplomat, not only US citizens are waiting for the results of the vote to be announced.

"You see what a desperate fighting is going on. Some people, many Europeans for instance, put stakes on the other side, as for them Trump has turned out to be a person who they believe destroys the strong transatlantic link, and they are certainly waiting for changes," Nebenzia added.

It is hard to predict the influence of the results of the vote on Europe's relations with the US.

"We prefer not to talk about it, due to our bitter experience. Although colleagues kept asking me who would be the winner, I said I knew it but I would not tell," Nebenzia recalled.

If a Democratic administration takes over, it will appoint a new envoy to the UN, the Russian official added, praising the good "business and friendly" relations with current US ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft.