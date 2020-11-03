UrduPoint.com
US Elections 2020: Trump Or Biden? Americans Will Choose Their Leader  today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:45 PM

Former Vice-President Joe Biden is leading in number of states from President Donald J. Trump.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) The American nation will chose its leader today.

Joe Biden, according to latest reports, is leading in the poll against US President Donald J. Trump in the national polls for months.

The electoral votes in Florida and Pennsylvania would be decisive as these could determine the winner of battle for White House.

The US Presidential elections are not decided by the popular vote; they are won in the 538-member Electronic College where every state ha s a number of electoral votes equal to its representation in the House and Senate.

In majority of the states, Joe Biden is leading ahead of President Trump.

Earlier, Trump had said that he would challenge the results if he was not elected to power this time again.

