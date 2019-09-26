UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Elections, Impeachment May Waylay Free Trade Deal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:06 PM

U.S. elections, impeachment may waylay free trade deal

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that the looming U.S. elections and impeachment proceedings could hold up the ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that the looming U.S. elections and impeachment proceedings could hold up the ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"We don't want it to be left until the eve of the elections (in November 2020). It's better to wrap it up soon. It benefits the three countries to have the treaty already approved," the president told a press conference.

Mexico became the first of the three trade partners to ratify the USMCA in June, but the Canadian and U.

S. legislatures must also endorse the terms of the agreement before it takes effect.

U.S. Democratic Party leaders and Canadian legislators, he said, have shown they are in favor of the USMCA, an updated version of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

In Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House of Representatives has decided to investigate U.S. President Donald Trump for potential wrongdoing.

According to some political observers, the investigation could place other legislative matters, such as the approval of the USMCA, on the back burner.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Nancy June November 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

South Punjab not hit by dengue,says CM health advi ..

4 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

China Has Evidence That US, West Are Behind Hong K ..

1 minute ago

Smoke From Fire at Chemicals Plant in French City ..

1 minute ago

Health Authority issues smog advisory

1 minute ago

Kashmir issue in spotlight at GCC-Pak ministerial ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.