US Electricity Generated by Coal Drops to Lowest Level Since 1976 - Energy Dept.

Electricity from US coal-fired generation suffered the largest annual percentage decline ever recorded last year, with power output falling to the lowest level in more than four decades, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Electricity from US coal-fired generation suffered the largest annual percentage decline ever recorded last year, with power output falling to the lowest level in more than four decades, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Monday.

"Output from the US coal-fired generating fleet dropped to 966,000 Gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2019, the lowest level since 1976. The decline in last year's coal generation levels was the largest percentage decline in history (16 percent) and second-largest in absolute terms (240,000 GWh)," the report said.

The report cited record increases in output from both natural-gas fired plants and wind turbines as a Primary reason for the drop in coal use.

Natural gas-fired generation reached an all-time record of nearly 1.6 million GWh in 2019, up 8 percent from 2018. Electricity generation from wind turbines also set a new record, surpassing 300,000 GWh, up 10 percent from 2018, according to the report.

Although coal delivered to US power plants continues to cost less than natural gas, for coal to be competitive, its delivered cost must be at least 30 percent lower to make up for the differences in efficiency between a typical coal-fired plant and a typical natural gas-fired plant. Coal plants must also offset higher costs for emission control equipment and other operations, the release said.

________________________________

Инфомация в данном сообщении электонной почт и вложениях к нему педназначена исключительно для песонального и конфиденциального использования назначеннми получателями.

Использование данного сообщения и вложений к нему во внеслужебнх целях не допускается. Если в не являетесь назначеннм получателем, в не можете читать, использовать, копиовать, пееслать или инм обазом аспостанять это сообщение и вложения к нему. Пожалуйста, если В получили это сообщение по ошибке, пеешлите его назад и удалите все копии сообщения

и вложений к нему из вашей систем. Спасибо. This e-mail and any files sent with it are confidential and intended solely for the use of the named addressee. Use of this e-mail or any attachments for non-work-related purposes is strictly prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, do not read, use, copy, resend or otherwise distribute the e-mail or any files sent with it. If you received this e-mail by mistake, please notify the sender by e-mail and delete all copies of the e-mail and attachments from your system. Thank you.

From: Willis Witter - willis.witter@sputniknews.com

Subject: US Electricity Generated by Coal Drops to Lowest Level Since 1976 - Energy Dept.