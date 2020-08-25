UrduPoint.com
US Elites Could Prevent Joint Action Against Cyber Threats - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) American elites could harm joint US-Russia work on preventing cyber threats ahead of the US presidential elections in November, as they will be looking for an external enemy to resolve internal issues, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said.

"An unprecedented growth of threats in the information sphere dictates the need to maintain constant dialogue between countries, including between Russia and the United States, on the entire spectrum of information security problems," Khramov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

"But in November of this year US presidential elections will be held. A further aggravation of the situation in the United States itself prompts the American establishment to intensify the search for an external enemy to resolve opportunistic domestic policy issues," Khramov added.

