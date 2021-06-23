UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:48 PM

The embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba exceeded $5 billion in losses for Havana's economy for the first time last year, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at a UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba exceeded $5 billion in losses for Havana's economy for the first time last year, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at a UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday.

The General Assembly earlier in the day gathered for an in-person meeting to address the necessity of ending the US economic, commercial and financial restrictions against Cuba and vote on a resolution calling to lift the sixty-year embargo.

"The total damage of the Cuban economy from the American sanctions in 2020 increased by almost 30 percent compared with 2019 and for the first time exceeded 5 billion US Dollars," Nebenzia said.

The diplomat pointed out that at the time of the global crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Washington undertook "entirely inhumane" steps against Havana that hampered Cuba's and other countries' fight against the coronavirus.

"The American campaign to discredit Cuban doctors as well as sanctions against the biopharmaceutical industry are absolutely unprincipled and inhumane and have jeopardized the health of thousands of ordinary people in many countries of the world," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia further called for the immediate lifting of the "illegitimate" US embargo that he said limits the inalienable rights not only of citizens of Cuba but citizens of the United States.

According to the diplomat, the total harm to Cuba due to the US embargo has reached $144 billion since its introduction in 1962.

