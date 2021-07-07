UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embargo Prevents Cuba From Acquiring Over 30 Crucial Vaccine Supplies - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

US Embargo Prevents Cuba From Acquiring Over 30 Crucial Vaccine Supplies - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States trade embargo imposed against Cuba has hampered the island nation's ability to produce coronavirus vaccines as it was unable to obtain more than 30 pieces of supplies necessary for running the clinical trials, Cuban Permanent Representative to the United Nations Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta told Sputnik.

Pedroso said Cuba's health sector lost more than $198.3 million between April and December of 2020 due to the United States economic blockade against his nation.

"During the period under review, the country was unable to obtain a total of 32 pieces of equipment and supplies, related to the production of vaccines candidates against COVID-19 or the conduct of stages necessary for the completion of the clinical trials, including equipment for the purification of the vaccines candidate, accessories for production equipment, filtration tanks, and capsules, potassium chloride solution, thimerosal, bags and reagents," Pedroso said.

The ambassador explained that Cuba's health industry has been significantly challenged by shortages of essential products as the country faces difficulties in procuring supplies needed for drug manufacturing.

Under the so-called Cuban Democracy Act of 1992, foreign-based subsidiaries of US companies are prohibited from selling their products to Cuba.

Due to the US restrictions, Cuba had to resort to other intermediaries during the pandemic, leading to increase in prices of 60 percent as it was impossible to sign direct contract with the manufacturer, Pedroso said.

"This had an impact on the work of several institutions in the biopharmaceutical sector in Cuba, including the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology [and] the Finlay Vaccine Institute,... directly involved in the country's efforts to tackle the pandemic," he said.

Despite the economic blockade, Cuba has supported some 40 countries in their COIVD-19 response and currently has five vaccine candidates for development, Pedroso added.

Related Topics

United Nations Democracy United States Cuba April December 2020 From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LUMS hosts online convocation ceremony to honour t ..

1 minute ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad and the Karakoram Internati ..

8 minutes ago

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

53 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

2 hours ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.