US Embargo Prevents Cuba From Acquiring Over 30 Crucial Vaccine Supplies - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States trade embargo imposed against Cuba has hampered the island nation's ability to produce coronavirus vaccines as it was unable to obtain more than 30 pieces of supplies necessary for running the clinical trials, Cuban Permanent Representative to the United Nations Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta told Sputnik.

Pedroso said Cuba's health sector lost more than $198.3 million between April and December of 2020 due to the United States economic blockade against his nation.

"During the period under review, the country was unable to obtain a total of 32 pieces of equipment and supplies, related to the production of vaccines candidates against COVID-19 or the conduct of stages necessary for the completion of the clinical trials, including equipment for the purification of the vaccines candidate, accessories for production equipment, filtration tanks, and capsules, potassium chloride solution, thimerosal, bags and reagents," Pedroso said.

The ambassador explained that Cuba's health industry has been significantly challenged by shortages of essential products as the country faces difficulties in procuring supplies needed for drug manufacturing.

Under the so-called Cuban Democracy Act of 1992, foreign-based subsidiaries of US companies are prohibited from selling their products to Cuba.

Due to the US restrictions, Cuba had to resort to other intermediaries during the pandemic, leading to increase in prices of 60 percent as it was impossible to sign direct contract with the manufacturer, Pedroso said.

"This had an impact on the work of several institutions in the biopharmaceutical sector in Cuba, including the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology [and] the Finlay Vaccine Institute,... directly involved in the country's efforts to tackle the pandemic," he said.

Despite the economic blockade, Cuba has supported some 40 countries in their COIVD-19 response and currently has five vaccine candidates for development, Pedroso added.