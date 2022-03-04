UrduPoint.com

US Embassies Told To Nix Post Calling 'Attack' On Zaporizhzhia NPP 'War Crime' - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 11:19 PM

US Embassies Told to Nix Post Calling 'Attack' on Zaporizhzhia NPP 'War Crime' - Reports

The US State Department has sent an urgent message to all American embassies telling them to delete and not retweet a post from the embassy in Kiev that called the recent developments near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant a war crime, CNN reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The US State Department has sent an urgent message to all American embassies telling them to delete and not retweet a post from the embassy in Kiev that called the recent developments near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant a war crime, CNN reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian authorities attempted a provocation overnight by accusing Russia of creating a source of radioactive contamination at Zaporizhzhia NPP. While patrolling the area adjacent to the station, a group of the Russian National Guard was attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage unit who opened fire on them from the windows of several floors of an educational and training complex located outside the NPP.

The firing points of the Ukrainian sabotage group were suppressed by return fire. Leaving the building, the sabotage group set it on fire.

The fire was put out and the NPP is working as usual, with radiation background at normal level, the Russian military said. The US embassy in Kiev in a tweet accused Russia of shelling the nuclear plant.

"If you have retweeted it - un-retweet it ASAP," the State Department said in a message, as quoted by CNN.

