US Embassy Awaits Russia's Explanation Of Cancellation Of Aeroflot Flight To New York

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:58 PM

US Embassy Awaits Russia's Explanation of Cancellation of Aeroflot Flight to New York

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US Embassy expects Russia to explain the reasons behind the cancellation of an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to New York, scheduled for Friday, Embassy's spokeswoman, Rebecca Ross, said.

"The US Embassy is aware of the inexplicable cancellation of today's Aeroflot flight to New York.

The flight was full of US citizens anxious to get home. We are awaiting an explanation from the Russian Federation. We continue to work to find ways to help US citizens return home," Ross wrote on Twitter.

The Russian consulate general in New York has said earlier that Aeroflot has also canceled a New York-Moscow flight, also scheduled for Friday.

