US Embassy Calls On Americans To Leave Vicinity Of Kabul Airport Due To Threat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The US Embassy in Afghanistan is urging Americans to leave the Kabul airport area because of a certain threat.

"Due to a specific, credible threat, all U.S. citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (HKIA), including the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir petrol station on the northwest side of the airport, should leave the airport area immediately," the embassy said in a security alert on Saturday.

US citizens are being urged to avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time.

On Friday, the White House admitted there was clearly a breakdown in the security process that failed to prevent this week's suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, which left scores dead, including thirteen US troops.

