US Embassy Contacted Russian Foreign Ministry Over Events Around Wagner PMC - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The US Embassy in Moscow has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss the diplomatic mission's security in connection with the events surrounding the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) in Russia, an informed source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The embassy contacted (the ministry) by e-mail," the source said when asked if US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry over the embassy's security in connection with the events around Prigozhin.