MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The US Embassy in Moscow refused on Wednesday to comment on the publication of the responses of Washington and NATO to Russia's security guarantees proposals by Spain's El Pais newspaper earlier in the day.

"As a standard practice, we don't discuss leaked documents," embassy spokesperson Jason Rebholz told RIA Novosti.