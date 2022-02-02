UrduPoint.com

US Embassy Declines To Comment On Publication Of Responses To Russia's Security Proposals

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 07:30 PM

US Embassy Declines to Comment on Publication of Responses to Russia's Security Proposals

The US Embassy in Moscow refused on Wednesday to comment on the publication of the responses of Washington and NATO to Russia's security guarantees proposals by Spain's El Pais newspaper earlier in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The US Embassy in Moscow refused on Wednesday to comment on the publication of the responses of Washington and NATO to Russia's security guarantees proposals by Spain's El Pais newspaper earlier in the day.

"As a standard practice, we don't discuss leaked documents," embassy spokesperson Jason Rebholz told RIA Novosti.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington Spain

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to S ..

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to Salman Butt

50 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from ta ..

Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from taking action against her

58 minutes ago
 AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz ..

AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown prince, condemns mi ..

PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown prince, condemns missile attack on UAE

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

1 hour ago
 Religious pluralism, need of hour: Qadri

Religious pluralism, need of hour: Qadri

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>