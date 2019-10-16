US Embassy Denies Diplomats Violated Rules of Stay in Russia on Trip to Severodvinsk

The US diplomats were on official trip to Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region when they were stopped by Russian authorities on suspicion of violating the rules of stay, although they had filed a proper notification, US Embassy's spokesperson Rebecca Ross told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The US diplomats were on official trip to Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region when they were stopped by Russian authorities on suspicion of violating the rules of stay, although they had filed a proper notification, US Embassy's spokesperson Rebecca Ross told Sputnik.

"The American diplomats were on official travel and had properly filed a travel notification with the [Russian] Ministry of Defense," Ross said.

Several Russian media outlets earlier reported that on October 14, three US diplomats from the Embassy in Moscow were taken off the train traveling from Nenoksa to Severodvinsk as they allegedly did not have the papers allowing their presence on restricted territory.