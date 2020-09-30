UrduPoint.com
US Embassy Employee Beaten Up In Kiev, Dies In Hospital - Police

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:01 PM

US Embassy Employee Beaten Up in Kiev, Dies In Hospital - Police

An employee of the US Embassy was beaten up in Kiev and died in the hospital, the police press service said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) An employee of the US Embassy was beaten up in Kiev and died in the hospital, the police press service said Wednesday.

According to the police, they were alerted about a woman with a head injury in a park in the Shevchenkivs'kyi district in the Ukrainian capital.

"The unconscious woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died. An ID of a US Embassy employee was found among her personal effects," the police said.

The Kiev police describe a potential suspect as a middle-aged man, adding that the search is ongoing.

More Stories From World

