US Embassy in Addis Ababa, UN Work to Relocate American Citizens in Tigray - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The US Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is working with the United Nations and other partners to organize the relocation of American citizens from the embattled Tigray region, US Department of State Bureau of African Affairs Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy said on Thursday.

"Our top priority is ensuring the welfare protection and security of US citizens," Nagy said in a press briefing. "The US Embassy in Addis Ababa continues to work closely with the United Nations and others to relocate US citizens in Tigray as conditions permit.

"

Nagy added that Washington is in coordination with the Ethiopian government, local authorities and international partners to ensure that civilians in the region have access to humanitarian aid.

The fighting in northern Ethiopia broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the ruling party in the region, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it.