UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy In Addis Ababa, UN Work To Relocate American Citizens In Tigray - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Embassy in Addis Ababa, UN Work to Relocate American Citizens in Tigray - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The US Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is working with the United Nations and other partners to organize the relocation of American citizens from the embattled Tigray region, US Department of State Bureau of African Affairs Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy said on Thursday.

"Our top priority is ensuring the welfare protection and security of US citizens," Nagy said in a press briefing. "The US Embassy in Addis Ababa continues to work closely with the United Nations and others to relocate US citizens in Tigray as conditions permit.

"

Nagy added that Washington is in coordination with the Ethiopian government, local authorities and international partners to ensure that civilians in the region have access to humanitarian aid.

The fighting in northern Ethiopia broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the ruling party in the region, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Addis Ababa Ethiopia November From Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

1 hour ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

5 minutes ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

5 minutes ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

27 minutes ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.