US Embassy In Afghanistan Could Be Evacuated By End Of August - Reports
Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, could be evacuated as soon as the end of this month, Politico reported.
The report quoted three persons familiar with the situation in Afghanistan who said internal discussions are underway about closing the US embassy in Kabul and one claiming the diplomatic facility could be evacuated by the end of August.