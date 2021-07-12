US Embassy in Afghanistan Resumes Immigrant Visa Interviews

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The US Embassy in Kabul has restarted immigrant visa interviews with the Afghan nationals, US charge d'affaires Ross Wilson said on Monday.

In late April, the State Department ordered the evacuation of US government employees from Afghanistan due to concerning levels of violence in the country. The government had also advised all Americans wishing to leave to do so as soon as possible.

"I am delighted that we are resuming immigrant visa interviews this week to move the process forward for documentarily qualified applicants," Wilson tweeted.

The diplomat added that over 15,000 Afghans had already received the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) after having successfully completed service to the United States.

"We are working hard to process SIV applications and have interviewed more than 1,600 along with their family members since April. Now that immigrant visa interviews have restarted, we look forward to seeing many more applicants in our Embassy," Wilson noted.

Last week, the US Central Command said the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan was 90% complete. The deadline for a full exit was set for September 11. At the same time, Commanding General Austin Miller warned that the country might be on the path to civil war after Washington and its allies are through pulling out their troops.