UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Afghanistan Urges Citizens To Leave Country Immediately - Website

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave Country Immediately - Website

The US embassy in Afghanistan urged Americans residing in the country to leave it immediately amid escalating violence wrought on by the Taliban (banned in Russia)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US embassy in Afghanistan urged Americans residing in the country to leave it immediately amid escalating violence wrought on by the Taliban (banned in Russia).

"The US Embassy urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options," the embassy said in a warning on its website.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia

Recent Stories

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

7 minutes ago
 I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriat ..

I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriates in electoral process: Presi ..

7 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for presi ..

Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for president slot

7 minutes ago
 NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free m ..

NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free medicines provision

10 minutes ago
 Neighbourhood watch program on card for surveillan ..

Neighbourhood watch program on card for surveillance purpose

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.