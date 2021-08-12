US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave Country Immediately - Website

The US embassy in Afghanistan urged Americans residing in the country to leave it immediately amid escalating violence wrought on by the Taliban (banned in Russia)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US embassy in Afghanistan urged Americans residing in the country to leave it immediately amid escalating violence wrought on by the Taliban (banned in Russia).

"The US Embassy urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options," the embassy said in a warning on its website.