US Embassy In Baghdad Confirms Rocket Attack Targeted Compound - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday confirmed in a statement that its compound came under a rocket attack by suspected terrorist groups.

"The US Embassy compound was attacked this evening by terrorist groups attempting to undermine Iraq's security, sovereignty and international relations," the statement said via Twitter.

The Iraq Security Forces said that the rockets were fired from an area south of Baghdad and targeted the so-called Green Zone that hosts diplomatic missions, including the US Embassy.

A woman and a girl were injured as a result of the rocket attack and one rocket landed inside a nearby school, the Iraq Security Forces said, adding that they are still working to assess casualties and damages.

The US-led Coalition forces have been targeted in a series of attacks in Iraq and Syria, including indirect rocket fire attacks near the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq and Green Village base in Syria.

The recent attacks were undertaken right before and after the second anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad.

