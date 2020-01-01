US Embassy in Baghdad Halts Consular Services Amid Unrest

The US Embassy in Baghdad said Wednesday it was suspending consular services indefinitely after a siege on the diplomatic compound by angry supporters of an Iraqi paramilitary group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The US Embassy in Baghdad said Wednesday it was suspending consular services indefinitely after a siege on the diplomatic compound by angry supporters of an Iraqi paramilitary group.

"Due to militia attacks at the U.S.

Embassy compound, all public consular operations are suspended until further notice. All future appointments are cancelled," it said on Facebook.

US citizens have been advised to stay away from the embassy and seek assistance in the US Consulate in Ebril, which remains open for visa services.