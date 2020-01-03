US Embassy in Baghdad Urges US Citizens to Depart Iraq Immediately

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The US Embassy in Baghdad on Friday called on US citizens to depart Iraq as soon as possible due to heightened tensions in the country and the region.

"Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately.

US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land," the embassy said in a security alert posted on the website of the US State Department.

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.