WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Americans in Burkina Faso are being warned to avoid hotels and restaurants frequented by foreigners due to the threat of terrorist attacks over the New Year's holiday, the US Embassy said in a travel alert on Wednesday.

"The US Embassy reminds US citizens that terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Burkina Faso and may be planning attacks over the 2021 New Year's holiday," the alert said. "As a result, the Embassy has informed its employees to avoid hotels and restaurants frequented by expatriates and Westerners over the New Year's holiday, as these locations have historically been the target of terrorist attacks.

"

The alert warned that terrorists could conduct attacks with little warning against sites frequented by Westerners and other expatriates in the capital of Ouagadougou.

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for a recent series of attacks, including multiple strikes over a two-month period in late 2018 that prompted Burkina Faso to impose a state of emergency, according to media reports.