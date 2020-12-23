US Embassy in CAR Tells Employees to Shelter in Place amid Violence - Alert

The US Embassy in the Central African Republic (CAR) announced on Wednesday that it issued an immediate shelter in place notice for its employees amid reports of nationwide violence and fears of the armed opposition's offensive on Bangui, the country's capital

"US Embassy Bangui has received reports of violence and general panic in Bangui ... as well as ongoing instability in the provinces. The US embassy issued an immediate shelter in place notice for all employees," the mission said in an alert. "Armed groups may seek to move towards Bangui and/or cut off supply routes into the city."

The car government accuses Francois Bozize, who served as the country's president in 2003-2013 and was overthrown in a military uprising, of plotting a coup d'etat ahead of the December 27 general elections.

The opposition, led by Bozize, mobilized its supporters for a "march" on Bangui. The situation was further aggravated by the decision of six armed groups to denounce the 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR.

The US Embassy said it was not aware of any specific incidents of violence or threats targeting American citizens, but warned that civil unrest, demonstrations and violence have already occurred, and may recur "in the period leading up to, during, and following the December 27 elections."