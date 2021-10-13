US Embassy in Colombia Probing Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Among Staff - Reports

The US Embassy in Colombia is investigating several cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome that has allegedly affected some of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The US Embassy in Colombia is investigating several cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome that has allegedly affected some of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The report said, citing emails sent to embassy personnel, that the State Department promised to address the issue while they work to determine how many staffers have been affected.