UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Colombia Probing Cases Of 'Havana Syndrome' Among Staff - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:34 AM

The US Embassy in Colombia is investigating several cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome that has allegedly affected some of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The US Embassy in Colombia is investigating several cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome that has allegedly affected some of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The report said, citing emails sent to embassy personnel, that the State Department promised to address the issue while they work to determine how many staffers have been affected.

