US Embassy in Germany Says Aware of Shooting in Hamburg, Urges to Avoid Area of Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The US embassy in Germany knows about the reports of a shooting outside a center of the Jehovah's Witness religious movement (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) in Hamburg, Germany, and urges people to stay away from the area of the incident, the mission said in a Twitter statement.

"We're aware of media reports about a violent incident. Avoid the #GroßBorstel area and follow @PolizeiHamburg for updates," the statement said on Thursday.

The local media report that at least six people have been killed in a shooting, and many more have been gravely wounded in the incident.

According to the German newspaper Hamburger Morgenpost, the shooting occurred at around 9:00 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Thursday in the Alsterdorf quarter of Hamburg.

Police and rescue services have arrived at the scene, the report said, adding that the shooter has yet to be caught and was on the run.

According to German media Wetterauer Zeitung and Allgemeine Zeitung, the shooting occurred near the center of the Jehovah's Witness religious movement.