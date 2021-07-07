UrduPoint.com
US Embassy In Haiti Restricts Staff To Embassy Compounds After Assassination Of President

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:38 PM

US Embassy in Haiti Restricts Staff to Embassy Compounds After Assassination of President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The US Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti is restricting the movement of its staff to the Embassy compounds following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen early Wednesday morning, a statement from the Embassy said.

"Due to an ongoing security situation, the US Embassy is restricting its direct-hire US citizen staff to the Embassy compounds in Tabarre until further notice. The Embassy will be closed today, including for consular services. Please avoid unnecessary travel in this area at this time," the statement said.

More Stories From World

