US Embassy in Havana Will Start Processing All Immigrant Visa Categories - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The US Embassy in Havana will begin processing all categories of immigrant visas in a major step to restore consular services, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Starting today, the US embassy in Havana is processing all immigrant visa categories. In addition to current services provided in Cuba... which include American Citizen Services as well as official diplomatic and emergency non immigrant visas. This is a significant step in the restoration of consular services in Havana," Price said during a press conference.

This will facilitate Cuban immigration visa applications, as the islanders will be required anymore to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, Price added.

The State Department is studying the possibility to increase Havana's embassy staff to facilitate diplomatic, consular, and civil society engagement, Price said, adding the safety of the diplomatic staff and their families are top priorities.