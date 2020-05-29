UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy In Israel Asks Citizens To Be Vigilant Going To West Bank Amid Annexation Plans

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:03 AM

US Embassy in Israel Asks Citizens to Be Vigilant Going to West Bank Amid Annexation Plans

The US Embassy in Israel on Thursday called on US citizens residing or planning to travel to West Bank to be cautious due to a possible surge in violence related to the Israeli plans to annex the territories

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The US Embassy in Israel on Thursday called on US citizens residing or planning to travel to West Bank to be cautious due to a possible surge in violence related to the Israeli plans to annex the territories.

The situation in the region escalated when the new government of Israel, supported by the US administration, announced plans for a parliament vote on the annexation of the Palestinian West Bank territory in early July.

"The U.S. Embassy advises U.S. citizens residing in or considering travel to the West Bank and Gaza to maintain a high level of vigilance and to take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness.

Violence can occur with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, government checkpoints, markets and shopping facilities or government facilities," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also stated that that US government personnel were advised to reduce their trips to the West Bank, while visiting the Gaza Strip is prohibited for them.

Related Topics

Israel Parliament Vote Gaza Bank July Market Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

1 hour ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

45 minutes ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

45 minutes ago

DIG constitutes committee for conducting inquiry a ..

45 minutes ago

Govt fully active to counter coronavirus outbreak ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.