US Embassy in Israel Asks Citizens to Be Vigilant Going to West Bank Amid Annexation Plans

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The US Embassy in Israel on Thursday called on US citizens residing or planning to travel to West Bank to be cautious due to a possible surge in violence related to the Israeli plans to annex the territories.

The situation in the region escalated when the new government of Israel, supported by the US administration, announced plans for a parliament vote on the annexation of the Palestinian West Bank territory in early July.

"The U.S. Embassy advises U.S. citizens residing in or considering travel to the West Bank and Gaza to maintain a high level of vigilance and to take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness.

Violence can occur with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, government checkpoints, markets and shopping facilities or government facilities," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also stated that that US government personnel were advised to reduce their trips to the West Bank, while visiting the Gaza Strip is prohibited for them.