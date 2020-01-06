UrduPoint.com
US Embassy In Israel Warns Citizens Of Rocket, Mortar Attacks - Security Alert

US Embassy in Israel Warns Citizens of Rocket, Mortar Attacks - Security Alert

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert on Monday warning Americans of potential rocket and mortar attacks in the country amid heightened tensions in the middle East.

"Heightened tension in the Middle East may result in security risks to US citizens abroad," the alert said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy strongly encourages US citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents, including rocket fire, often take place without warning."

