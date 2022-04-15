UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Jerusalem Urges All Parties To Refrain From Escalating Tensions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022

US Embassy in Jerusalem Urges All Parties to Refrain From Escalating Tensions

The US embassy in Israel on Friday called on all parties in the Middle East to refrain from escalating tensions amid recent clashes between the Israeli police and the Palestinians in Jerusalem as thousands gathered for prayers during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The US embassy in Israel on Friday called on all parties in the middle East to refrain from escalating tensions amid recent clashes between the Israeli police and the Palestinians in Jerusalem as thousands gathered for prayers during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"We are closely monitoring events in Jerusalem during this sacred holiday period for Jews, Muslims and Christians. We urge everyone from actions that further escalate tensions,' the US embassy said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, local media reported that more than 150 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The police raided the mosque, which is the third holiest site in islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd.

The US embassy urged all parties to work jointly to ensure the enjoyment of religious holidays.

"We encourage all parties to work together to ensure calm and the quiet enjoyment of all religious holidays," the statement said.

In the past several weeks, the security situation in Israel has deteriorated, including four terror attacks that resulted in the killing of 14 people.

