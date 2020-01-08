US Embassy in Jordan Urges Americans to Avoid 'Non-Essential Movements' - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US government personnel in Jordan should keep inside their homes on Wednesday in the aftermath of the Iran missile attacks and heightened tensions in the region, the US Embassy in Amman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy is advising US government personnel to avoid non-essential movements outside the home on January 8, including keeping children home from school," the statement said.

The US Embassy will remain open throughout the day to assist any American in need, but Americans should be vigilant and have their travel documents ready at all times.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran launched missiles at two bases in Iraq used by US forces in an attempt to avenge Washington's extrajudicial killing of the country's top commander Qasem Soleimani.

According to the Iraqi military, 17 missiles struck the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five hit Erbil.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's Office said in a statement it received "a verbal message" from Iran regarding the Islamic republic's response to the US assassination of its top general.