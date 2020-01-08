UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy In Jordan Urges Americans To Avoid 'Non-Essential Movements' - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

US Embassy in Jordan Urges Americans to Avoid 'Non-Essential Movements' - Statement

US government personnel in Jordan should keep inside their homes on Wednesday in the aftermath of the Iran missile attacks and heightened tensions in the region, the US Embassy in Amman said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US government personnel in Jordan should keep inside their homes on Wednesday in the aftermath of the Iran missile attacks and heightened tensions in the region, the US Embassy in Amman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy is advising US government personnel to avoid non-essential movements outside the home on January 8, including keeping children home from school," the statement said.

The US Embassy will remain open throughout the day to assist any American in need, but Americans should be vigilant and have their travel documents ready at all times.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran launched missiles at two bases in Iraq used by US forces in an attempt to avenge Washington's extrajudicial killing of the country's top commander Qasem Soleimani.

According to the Iraqi military, 17 missiles struck the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five hit Erbil.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's Office said in a statement it received "a verbal message" from Iran regarding the Islamic republic's response to the US assassination of its top general.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Washington Iraq Amman January All From Government Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

GCAA calls on air operators to assess flightpath r ..

2 minutes ago

Ghosn Refuses to Name Japan's Officials Involved i ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister directs for accelerate pace of ..

2 minutes ago

Governor signs Power Crushers (Installation, Opera ..

5 minutes ago

3-day Int'l conference on Indus Script begins on J ..

5 minutes ago

'We don't retreat in face of America': Iran presid ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.