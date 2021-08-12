UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Kabul Remains Open At Its Current Location - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US embassy in Kabul remains open at its current location, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said Thursday.

"The embassy remains open at the current location," Price said when asked to comment on reports of the possible relocation of the embassy.

He added that the embassy will continue to provide consular services and other priority functions. Also, the embassy will continue working on the Afghan Special Immigrant visa (SIV) program.

