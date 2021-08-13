UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Kabul Remains Open At Its Current Location - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The US embassy in Kabul remains open at its current location, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said Thursday.

"The embassy remains open at the current location," Price said when asked to comment on reports of the possible relocation of the embassy.

He added that the embassy will continue to provide consular services and other priority functions. Also, the embassy will continue working on the Afghan Special Immigrant visa (SIV) program.

Speaking about the reduction of the US embassy staff in Kabul, Price said that the personnel who are leaving are those who may be able to perform functions elsewhere, including in Washington.

"This is not a full evacuation," he stressed.

The US is in "no way abandoning the people in Afghanistan," Price said, adding that still there will be significant challenges for the US personnel and the US in Afghanistan.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite peace talks between the government and the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Islamist movement has managed to overrun a significant chunk of the country's rural areas and several provincial capitals. The brunt of the hostilities is borne by the civilian population, as casualties continue to mount and with many fleeing their homes in face of the Taliban's advance.

