WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The US embassy in Kabul has slammed the killing of Dawa Khan Menapal, the head of the Afghan government's media and information center, by the Taliban (banned in Russia) gunmen in Kabul, Ross Wilson, the US Chargé d'Affaires to Afghanistan said on Friday.

"We are saddened & disgusted by the Taliban's targeted killing of Dawa Khan Meenapal, a friend and colleague, whose career was focused on providing truthful information to all Afghans about #Afghanistan. These murders are an affront to Afghans' human rights & freedom of speech," Wilson tweeted.

Shortly after the attack, the Taliban movement claimed responsibility for the assassination.

Violence in Afghanistan has been on the rise since foreign troops began to withdraw from the country. The troop pullout was a premise of the agreement reached by the Taliban and the United States in Doha in February of last year, conditional upon the radical group ceasing violence and cutting ties with terrorist organizations.